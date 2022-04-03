MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,269 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2,317.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MicroStrategy from $620.00 to $580.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $640.00.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $490.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.62. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $307.19 and a 1-year high of $891.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $561.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported ($8.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($9.99). The firm had revenue of $134.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 104.84% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

