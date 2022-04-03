Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

MSEX opened at $109.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 0.48. Middlesex Water has a 12-month low of $77.31 and a 12-month high of $121.43.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 25.53%. On average, analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 56.04%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $50,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP G. Christian Jr. Andreasen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,506 shares of company stock valued at $575,617 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

