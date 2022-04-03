MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Shares Gap Up to $7.80

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.80, but opened at $8.26. MINISO Group shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 260 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MINISO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.05.

MINISO Group ( NYSE:MNSO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. MINISO Group had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MINISO Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,627,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,824,000 after buying an additional 224,610 shares during the period. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of MINISO Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,397,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MINISO Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

