Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.440-$0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$895 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $853.90 million.

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $14.99 on Friday. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mister Car Wash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mister Car Wash from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.80.

In other news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 2,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $36,539.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lisa Bossard Funk sold 13,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $262,051.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,896 shares of company stock worth $463,919 in the last quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,509,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after buying an additional 1,144,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 1,074.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 499,613 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,799,000 after buying an additional 488,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 2,047.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 230,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after buying an additional 129,725 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mister Car Wash, Inc provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company also provides related automotive services, including quick lube services and gasoline sales. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 344 car wash locations in 21 states, which include 263 express exterior locations and 81 interior cleaning locations.

