Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery and aircrafts. Its operating segments consist of Energy & Environmental; Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems; Integrated Defense & Space Systems; Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure and Others. Energy & Environmental segment provides solutions in social infrastructure. Commercial Aviation & Transportation Systems segment encompasses land, sea and air transportation systems. Integrated Defense & Space Systems segment provides land, sea, air and space defense systems. Machinery Equipment & Infrastructure segment capitalizes on synergy benefits between business areas applied to a broad lineup of products including machine tools, handling and distribution systems, air-conditioning and refrigeration systems, bridges and others. Others segment offers real estate leasing and sales; printing and information services. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

MHVYF opened at $33.61 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

