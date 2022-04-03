Mizuho Boosts Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $72.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $59.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.84.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $62.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. Continental Resources has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $65.32.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

In related news, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. Insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.