Mizuho Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $150.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.68.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $100.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.99. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $47.85 and a fifty-two week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 37.62%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,749,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 530.7% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

