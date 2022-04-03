Mizuho Raises Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $85.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $44.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.35.
Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $21.62 and a 52 week high of $63.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
In other news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,978,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 3,123,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after buying an additional 3,071,233 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after buying an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $44,429,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,044,000 after buying an additional 1,405,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.
Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.