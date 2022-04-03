Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $49,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equinix during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 65.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total transaction of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $21.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $763.00. 356,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $707.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $766.69. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $662.26 and a 52-week high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $3.10 per share. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Equinix’s payout ratio is 223.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $780.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $847.94.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

