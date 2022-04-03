MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Stock Price Down 3.7%

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $144.15 and last traded at $144.45. Approximately 13,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 532,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.00.

MKSI has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.46.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.