Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager's stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Shares of MC stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.44. The stock had a trading volume of 658,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,540. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.61.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 85.78% and a net margin of 23.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 33,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $1,590,865.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $293,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,121 shares of company stock valued at $4,058,022. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $37,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 441,909 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,633,000 after buying an additional 378,075 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 603,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,695,000 after buying an additional 304,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 671,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,554,000 after buying an additional 230,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

