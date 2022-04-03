Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 73 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,791,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,059,482,000 after buying an additional 274,537 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 25.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 370 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,323 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $339,000. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $435.65.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $330.22 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.55 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 33.29%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 38.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.48%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile (Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.