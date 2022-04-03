Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,278 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CWB. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,600,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,580,000 after buying an additional 260,414 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 1,893.3% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,870,000 after buying an additional 254,521 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,385,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,083,000 after buying an additional 102,486 shares during the period. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,891,000.

Shares of CWB opened at $77.22 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $70.60 and a one year high of $89.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

