Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $503,000 Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,792,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 157.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $87.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.72. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $79.09 and a twelve month high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $196.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a net margin of 46.27% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Novartis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.