Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Booking by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Booking by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Booking from $3,400.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Booking from $2,290.00 to $2,171.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,734.74.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,367.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,313.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,358.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.23 billion, a PE ratio of 84.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,796.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

