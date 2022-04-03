Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 390,663 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 434,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 18,989 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

