Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYJ. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day moving average is $108.52. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

