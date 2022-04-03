Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.33. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$2.30, with a volume of 37,450 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$215.03 million and a P/E ratio of -14.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Golden Highway project located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2020, it had interests in 526 single and 210 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 17,326.4 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

