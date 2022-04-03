Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) shares were down 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $462.17 and last traded at $462.37. Approximately 16,234 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 503,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $485.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.22.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $435.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $478.58.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 20.92%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.29%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total transaction of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,974 shares of company stock worth $23,548,249 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 624,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,374,000 after acquiring an additional 105,898 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 121.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 63.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 47,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,063,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.