Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.22). Monopar Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Monopar Therapeutics.
Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02).
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,392 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Monopar Therapeutics worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.61. 3,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.84. Monopar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.79.
Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for the treatment of advanced cancers and severe COVID-19 that is in preclinical stage.
