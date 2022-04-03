Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MNRO. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Monro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.29. Monro has a 52 week low of $42.84 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Monro ( NASDAQ:MNRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $341.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. Monro had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 2,500 shares of Monro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.85 per share, with a total value of $122,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monro during the fourth quarter valued at $18,637,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,123,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,471,000 after purchasing an additional 250,115 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Monro by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,242 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Monro by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,051,000 after purchasing an additional 119,249 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Monro by 1,997.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the period.

About Monro (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.