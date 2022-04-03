Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Lowered to $87.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.85.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,669,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,452,000 after buying an additional 2,072,109 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 56.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 35.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

