Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $340.33 on Friday. Moody’s has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $328.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Moody’s from $402.00 to $365.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $398.23.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCO. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

