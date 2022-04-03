Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Citigroup

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 370 ($4.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £803.28 million and a PE ratio of 146.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 313.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.46).

In related news, insider Niall Wass acquired 2,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.97) per share, for a total transaction of £7,999.20 ($10,478.39).

