Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) PT Lowered to GBX 370 at Citigroup

Moonpig Group (LON:MOON – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from GBX 550 ($7.20) to GBX 370 ($4.85) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
Shares of Moonpig Group stock opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.08) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £803.28 million and a PE ratio of 146.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 253.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 313.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. Moonpig Group has a 1 year low of GBX 196.10 ($2.57) and a 1 year high of GBX 493 ($6.46).
