Morgan Stanley Boosts Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Price Target to €4.80

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from €4.60 ($5.05) to €4.80 ($5.27) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

TEF has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Telefónica from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.48.

Shares of NYSE:TEF opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.53. Telefónica has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEF. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter worth $51,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

