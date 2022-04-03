Morgan Stanley Lowers Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $60.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Dell Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Dell Technologies from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.69.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

NYSE DELL opened at $48.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.59. Dell Technologies has a 1-year low of $44.47 and a 1-year high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $27.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.52 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,895 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $3,412,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $6,674,907.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,226 shares of company stock valued at $13,783,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,380,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,144,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,968,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,404,000 after purchasing an additional 269,899 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,023,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,083 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,600,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,212,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,205,000 after purchasing an additional 205,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies (Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.