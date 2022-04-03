Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $102.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Morphic stock opened at $41.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.92. Morphic has a 1 year low of $35.90 and a 1 year high of $68.75. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.14. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morphic will post -3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

