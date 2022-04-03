Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mosaic from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE MOS traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.88. The company had a trading volume of 6,542,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,942,376. Mosaic has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.26 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

