Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MSI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $269.18.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.14. 771,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 994,961. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $184.54 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.94.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.24% and a negative return on equity of 542.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.13%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 81,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.92, for a total transaction of $18,137,743.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.02, for a total transaction of $21,802,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after acquiring an additional 616,253 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after acquiring an additional 268,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,436,180 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,026,120,000 after acquiring an additional 234,410 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $844,840,000 after acquiring an additional 120,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,947,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $800,897,000 after acquiring an additional 220,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.