Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Lifted to Hold at Scotiabank

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVDGet Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$1.10 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.15.

MPVD opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

