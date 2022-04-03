Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Lifted to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Scotiabank currently has C$1.10 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$0.15.

MPVD opened at C$0.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$181.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.77 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.66. Mountain Province Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 355.35, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Get Mountain Province Diamonds alerts:

About Mountain Province Diamonds (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountain Province Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.