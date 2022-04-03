MovieBloc Market Cap Hits $171.63 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 3rd. In the last week, MovieBloc has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $171.63 million and approximately $30.73 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MovieBloc

MovieBloc (CRYPTO:MBL) is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,527,667,870 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

