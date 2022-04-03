M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Receives $177.47 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $177.47.

MTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded M&T Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,376,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,603,000 after buying an additional 446,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,481,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,007,000 after buying an additional 23,271 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after buying an additional 648,872 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,332,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,311,000 after buying an additional 66,973 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,650,000 after buying an additional 79,662 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB opened at $164.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.31. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

M&T Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.