MXC Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week (MXC)

MXC (MXC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One MXC coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $267.50 million and $24.32 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MXC has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $139.43 or 0.00298734 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004512 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000601 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.73 or 0.01411385 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003190 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC (MXC) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

