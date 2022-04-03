National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,969,000 after buying an additional 370,869 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $724,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 6,918 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $50.56 on Friday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $49.94 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day moving average of $57.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

