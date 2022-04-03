National Asset Management Inc. Buys 939 Shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HQH. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors by 3.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HQH opened at $21.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

