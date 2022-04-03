National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

National Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JCI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,072,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,493,000 after acquiring an additional 403,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,612 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3,654.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCI opened at $66.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.28. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $59.53 and a 52 week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $596,937.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,856 shares of company stock worth $1,011,751 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

