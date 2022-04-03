National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 77.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 183,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 80,164 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 283,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $2,745,000. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at about $2,698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMP. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.64.

Shares of MMP stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $43.58 and a 52-week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.72. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.84%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

