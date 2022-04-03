National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $146.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

