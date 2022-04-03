National Asset Management Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VOE stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $146.56. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.19 and a 1-year high of $154.01.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (VOE)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.