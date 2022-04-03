National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,330 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 25,349.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 1,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHEM opened at $28.04 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11.

