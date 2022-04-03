National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 291.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 585.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 48 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $383.00 to $334.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.35.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $305.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.47, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $285.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.50. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.07 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.