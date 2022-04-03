National Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,148,000 after acquiring an additional 12,074 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $308,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 72,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 362.8% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $287.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.53. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $261.48 and a twelve month high of $327.81.

