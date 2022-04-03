National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,203 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ball by 1,357.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ball by 129.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 1,025.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.91 per share, for a total transaction of $533,460.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

BLL stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $91.70. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

