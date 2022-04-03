National Asset Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTCH. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,658,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,633,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,022,000 after buying an additional 33,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $109.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.77, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.04. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.20 and a 12 month high of $182.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.72.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

