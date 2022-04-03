National Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,572 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,141,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,407 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,698,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,814,000 after acquiring an additional 605,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,165,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,097,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,703,000 after acquiring an additional 687,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,393,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,651 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,709 shares of company stock worth $1,330,948 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $80.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.82.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

