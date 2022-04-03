National Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 8.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,749,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $538,905,000 after buying an additional 223,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total transaction of $567,073.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GD. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

NYSE GD opened at $242.51 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $180.88 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.01 and a 200-day moving average of $210.83. The firm has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

