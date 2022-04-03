National Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

National Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after acquiring an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $167.17 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $150.13 and a 1-year high of $200.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.68.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

