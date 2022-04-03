National Bank Financial Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCI. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC raised shares of Rogers Communications from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Desjardins raised shares of Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $57.13 on Thursday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $44.19 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rogers Communications will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.29%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

