National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 13,542 Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.10% of Precision Drilling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Precision Drilling by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PDS stock opened at $75.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.64. Precision Drilling Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.71 and a fifty-two week high of $76.60.

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Rating ) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$71.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

