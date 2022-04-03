National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 6,252 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Toro during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toro by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Toro by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Toro by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTC stock opened at $86.50 on Friday. The Toro Company has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.52 and a 200-day moving average of $96.70.

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Toro in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

