National Bank of Canada FI Invests $445,000 in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. by 56.5% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. by 342.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.56.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.61. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $27.25 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 1,899.41% and a net margin of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

